‘You’ll die in this pit’: Takeaways from secret recordings of Russian soldiers in Ukraine

(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

By Erika Kinetz, The Associated Press

Posted November 26, 2023 1:02 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2023 1:12 am.

Secretly recorded calls of Russian soldiers speaking from the front lines in Ukraine with loved ones back home offer a rare glimpse of the war through Russian eyes.

As the war in Ukraine grinds into its second winter, a growing number of Russian soldiers want out, audio intercepts obtained and verified by The Associated Press indicate. Russian soldiers speak in shorthand of 200s to mean dead, 300s to mean wounded. The urge to flee has become common enough that they also talk of 500s — people who refuse to fight.

These conversations also show clearly how the war has progressed, from the professional soldiers who initially powered Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion to men from all walks of life compelled to serve in grueling conditions.

The AP verified the identities of people in the calls by speaking with relatives and soldiers — some of whom are still at war in Ukraine — and researching open-source material linked to the phone numbers used by the soldiers. AP has withheld names and identifying details to protect soldiers and their families. The conversations, picked up in January 2023 — some from near the longest and deadliest fight in Bakhmut — have been edited for length and clarity.

As they called home, the deadliest season of the war was just beginning. Tens of thousands of Russians were about to die. Now, as Moscow scrambles to replenish its troops, the voices of these soldiers come as a warning. These are men living off rainwater, who have killed people with knives, who know that the only thing that’s kept them alive is luck. Forgotten and exhausted, they want to go home.

THE PROFESSOR

Nicknamed “Crazy Professor” because of his disheveled hair, he was swept up in the first days of Russia’s September 2022 draft. He worried that he might have killed children. Now he is AWOL and haunted by visions of the dead.

“I imagined that there, on the other side, there could be young people just like us. And they have their whole lives ahead of them,” he told AP in June. “Bones, tears — all the same, they are the same as we are.”

ARTYOM

The war seemed senseless to Artyom, except perhaps as a way to escape the string of debts he’d left behind in Russia. Speaking from Ukraine, where he’d been serving more than eight months, he told AP that he loved his family before the war and loved them even more now. He regrets he didn’t spend more time with them. In calls to his wife, he explained that everyone is “gloomy as hell,” and while it made sense to run away if you have the chance, he wasn’t going to desert.

“I have to save the guys who are with me in the trenches — and myself,” he explained to AP in May. “That’s what I want to do. And to put down the Ukrainians faster and go home.”

ROMAN

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Roman worked at a law firm, records show. Swept up in Putin’s September 2022 mobilization, he has some advice: Avoid this war any way you can. He’s lived off rainwater, scooped a dying man’s guts back into his body, ambushed a Ukrainian dugout with knives.

“I already feel more pity shooting a bird than a person,” Roman told his friend. “I’m telling you honestly, if there’s even a slight chance, get exempted from service.”

ANDREI

After four months in Ukraine, Andrei concluded that his life meant nothing to Moscow. Mobilized soldiers like him are “not considered humans,” he told his mom. They’re not allowed to leave — even if they get sick or injured — because commanders fear they’ll never come back.

“You’ll die in this pit where you live,” he told his mom.

“Better not get sick,” she said.

AP spoke with his mother in September as she was collecting tomatoes from her garden. She said she grew up in Ukraine, but her homeland has become unrecognizable. It’s filled with “traitors and fascists,” she told AP. “Are you blind or stupid, or can’t you see that there are no normal people? Or do you want your children to turn into monkeys like in America?”

___

AP reporters Lynn Berry in Washington and Alla Konstantinova in Vilnius, Lithuania, contributed to this report. Students from the Russian translation and interpretation program at Middlebury Institute of International Studies also contributed to this report.

___

More AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Erika Kinetz, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

3h ago

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in North York stabbing
Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Investigators were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West just before 6 p.m. for...

7h ago

Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Bellevue...

5h ago

Top Stories

Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect
Thousands expected for Toronto Santa Claus Parade, road closures in effect

Hundreds of thousands of adults and children will descend upon the downtown core on Sunday for the 119th edition of the Original Santa Claus Parade. The first of 27 floats and almost 3,000 marchers...

3h ago

Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Youth under arrest; 6 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

A young male is in custody following a multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Saturday night. Peel police say between five to seven vehicles were involved in the crash on Eglinton Avenue between Intrepid...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in North York stabbing
Man seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police are searching for one suspect after a man was seriously injured in a North York stabbing. Investigators were called to the area of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West just before 6 p.m. for...

7h ago

Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after yet another encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the City to open more respite options for those experiencing homelessness after an encampment fire in Kensington Market early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to Bellevue...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.

8h ago

2:28
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market
City partially clears homeless encampment in Kensington Market

Some tense moments outside the homeless encampment in Kensington Market as the city moved in to clear the area on Friday night. Melissa Nakhavoly has more on concerns from advocates

2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
2:33
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons
Small homeless encampment to be cleared by the city for safety reasons

Three fires over the last 10 months have prompted the city to try and clear a small encampment near Kensington Market due to safety concerns. Those living in the space say not enough has been done to help. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos