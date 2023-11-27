4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

DougallMedia

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 2:11 pm.

The Chinese consulate in Toronto says four Chinese students died in what it called a “serious” car accident near Toronto over the weekend.

The statement from the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Toronto comes after four teens and a woman were killed in a collision in Huntsville, Ont., late Saturday night.

The consulate says the Chinese embassy in Canada verified the details of what happened with Ontario Provincial Police and contacted the families of the victims.

OPP have said the crash took place on Highway 60 and involved a Mercedes SUV and Ford SUV.

Police say the people in the Mercedes were four teens — aged 15 to 17 — from Toronto and nearby Richmond Hill, Ont. Their names were not immediately released.

Police say three of the teens in the Mercedes died at the scene and the fourth died later in hospital, while a 42-year-old Huntsville woman driving the Ford died at the scene.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

8m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

6h ago

Food banks urge Ontario government to do more to help residents facing food insecurity
Food banks urge Ontario government to do more to help residents facing food insecurity

Food banks across Ontario are urging the provincial government to do more to ensure hundreds of thousands residents don't go hungry, as food banks say they are on the verge of collapse. In a press conference...

29m ago

Top Stories

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

8m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

6h ago

Food banks urge Ontario government to do more to help residents facing food insecurity
Food banks urge Ontario government to do more to help residents facing food insecurity

Food banks across Ontario are urging the provincial government to do more to ensure hundreds of thousands residents don't go hungry, as food banks say they are on the verge of collapse. In a press conference...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

1h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

3h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

20h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
More Videos