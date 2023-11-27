Alberta government expected to reveal sovereignty act plans

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to reveal plans for invoking her government’s sovereignty act.

A motion is to be tabled in the legislature today.

Smith said Saturday during her provincewide radio call-in program that people will get to “see the architecture” of how the sovereignty act would be used.

The act, which the government says allows the province to reject federal laws or regulations when it thinks they cause harm to Alberta, was passed by the United Conservative Party government last year.

Smith said on the radio show that she’s “had it” with federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over clean energy regulations.

She said Alberta won’t put electricity providers at risk of going to jail if they don’t meet what she called Ottawa’s “unachievable” targets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press