An abducted German priest is said to be freed in Mali one year after being seized in the capital

By By Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 7:46 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 7:56 am.

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A German priest who was abducted by rebels in Mali’s capital in November 2022 has been released by his captors, a church member and a former colleague told The Associated Press on Monday.

Church members in the capital of Bamako learned of the release of Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre late Sunday, according to Dia Monique Pare, a former colleague who had confirmed his kidnapping. There were few details about his release.

“Yesterday, while we were at Mass, a member of priest Hans-Joachim Lohre’s family told us that they had good news about the priest,” Pare said.

Abbé Jean-Marie Djibo, a member of the church, said Lohre was released on Sunday and has returned to Germany. “He is doing well,” Djibo said.

Authorities in Mali and Germany could not be reached for comment.

It was not immediately known if a ransom was paid.

Lohre was abducted by al-Qaida-linked rebels in Bamako. It was the first time that militants had seized a foreigner in the capital since their insurgency began more than a decade ago. Other foreign religious figures have been abducted in more remote parts of the country.

The priest has been in Mali for more than 30 years and teaches at the Institute of Islamic-Christian Training.

The military government of the West African nation has been struggling to end armed rebellion in parts of the country. Compounding the violence are increasing attacks by Islamic extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

