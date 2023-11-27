Argentina’s right-wing president-elect to meet with a top Biden adviser

Argentina's President-elect, Javier Milei, left, visits the Montefiore Cemetery after praying next to Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis at the resting place of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

By Aamer Madhani And Daniel Politi, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 4:22 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 4:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Argentina’s right-wing President-elect Javier Milei will meet with President Joe Biden’s national security adviser on Tuesday in Washington, according to the White House.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that Milei will meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and other administration officials. Biden, who will be traveling on Tuesday to Georgia for a memorial service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter and then to Colorado, will not meet with Milei.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that Milei’s economic policy advisers will also meet with senior Treasury Officials on Tuesday. That meeting is expected to focus on the incoming Milei administration’s economic policy priorities.

“We want to continue to look for ways to cooperate with Argentina,” Kirby said. “Argentina is a healthy and vibrant partner in this hemisphere on many, many issues. And so we’re looking forward to obviously hearing what the president-elect’s ideas are and where he wants to go on policy issues and making sure that we have a chance to keep that channel of communication open.

Milei’s meetings in Washington ”are protocol-driven to explain the economic plan: fiscal adjustment, monetary reform, state reform and deregulation,” a Milei spokesman, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to talk on the record, said. “It is not in search of financing.”

Milei, who has been compared to former President Donald Trump, was elected earlier this month and is scheduled to be inaugurated on Dec. 10. The president-elect has spoken favorably of Trump, and said that the 45th president told him in a congratulatory call last week that he would travel to Argentina so the two could meet face-to-face.

Milei’s conversation with the former president, who is the leading 2024 GOP presidential contender, came hours after Biden had his own call with Milei.

The White House said Biden congratulated Milei and spoke of “the strong relationship between the United States and Argentina on economic issues, on regional and multilateral cooperation, and on shared priorities, including advocating for the protection of human rights, addressing food insecurity and investing in clean energy.”

Milei spent Monday in New York City and was traveling to Washington primarily for talks with International Monetary Fund officials, according to Kirby.

While in New York, Milei visited the burial place of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who led the Chabad-Lubavitch movement for more than four decades before his death in 1994. Schneerson’s grave, at a cemetery in Queens, is visited annually by thousands of Jewish people and occasionally by world leaders.

Milei, a Roman Catholic, has been studying the Torah for years and has openly talked about his respect for Judaism. Although he’s expressed a desire to convert to Judaism, he hasn’t formally started the process although he says he’s close.

Milei has also expressed staunch support for Israel, both before and after he won the presidential election. During the campaign, Milei often waved an Israeli flag at his rallies.

Argentina’s president-elect has said he wants to move Argentina’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, emulating a move made by Trump.

“I don’t go to the church; I go to the temple. I don’t talk to priests; I have a head rabbi. I study the Torah,” Milei said in an August interview. “I’m internationally recognized as a friend of Israel and a scholar of the Torah.”

___

Politi reported from Buenos Aires. Associated Press writers Fatima Hussein and Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Aamer Madhani And Daniel Politi, The Associated Press



Top Stories

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

0m ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

1h ago

Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business
Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business

Police in York Region are hoping to identify a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a business in Vaughan - an incident that was captured on surveillance footage. Authorities were called to the business...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

9m ago

