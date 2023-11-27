Black Friday sales hit $4.1 billion, top last year’s numbers: Shopify

Shoppers track down Black Friday deals at the Eaton Centre in Toronto on Friday, Nov.24, 2023. Shopify Inc. says this year's Black Friday sales across its merchants were 22 per cent higher than the year before. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 10:11 am.

November 27, 2023

OTTAWA — Shopify Inc. says this year’s Black Friday sales across its merchants were 22 per cent higher than the year before.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce company says businesses using its software made $4.1 billion in sales on Black Friday.

he average purchase in Canada over the Black Friday weekend totalled $171.60 with most sales coming in around noon eastern time on Friday.

Shopify says the most popular categories for purchases in the country were cosmetics, necklaces, shirts, earrings, underwear and socks.

Salesforce says online sales on Black Friday totalled $70.9 billion globally and in Canada were up two per cent from the year before.

The surge in Black Friday shopping came as inflation and interest rates remain high, weighing on consumers and pushing many to seek deeper discounts than usual.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SHOP)

The Canadian Press

