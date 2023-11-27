Book Review: ‘Outrageous: A History of Showbiz and the Culture Wars’ argues history repeats itself

This cover image released by Abrams Books shows "Outrageous: A History of Showbiz and the Culture Wars" by Kliph Nesteroff. (Abrams Books via AP)

By Krysta Fauria, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 12:12 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 12:26 pm.

“There is nothing new under the sun.” So goes the adage which conveys the tendency for history to repeat itself.

It’s this unstated premise that drives Kliph Nesteroff’s latest book, “Outrageous: A History of Showbiz and the Culture Wars.” In it, Nesteroff artfully seeks to demonstrate how current catchphrases like “cancel culture” and “political correctness” are just variations of the same generational and ideological divides which have undergirded American society throughout Hollywood’s history.

Nesteroff turns his attention to comedians in particular, citing the ways in which they have historically been unique targets of the culture wars.

His arguments are cogent and his histories entertaining – how is it possible that “vaguely defined spirit of the times” is not a quote about wokeness, but instead a denunciation of critiques levied on comedians more than half a century ago?

Still, it’s worth noting that Nesteroff began his career as a comedian, which perhaps betrays an inherent sympathy for the prophetic martyrs who have frequently been subjected to unjust censorship and criticism throughout the history of showbiz.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Krysta Fauria, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

27m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

11m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

4h ago

Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery
Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery

A suspect made off with over $300,000 in jewellrey after a smash and grab from a parked car in the Highway 27 and Albion Road area last month, Toronto police investigators say. It happened on Thursday,...

35m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

27m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

11m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

4h ago

Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery
Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery

A suspect made off with over $300,000 in jewellrey after a smash and grab from a parked car in the Highway 27 and Albion Road area last month, Toronto police investigators say. It happened on Thursday,...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

18h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos