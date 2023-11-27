Buyer beware: porch piracy set to ramp up with holiday season fast approaching

The company logo is shown on a FedEx delivery van Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 4:12 am.

TORONTO — You’ve been tracking your online shopping haul for days. It’s finally the day your package is set to arrive at your doorstep. But when you get home in the evening, the package is not there.

A recent FedEx survey shows porch thefts have risen over the last two years, with 28 per cent of respondents reporting they’ve had packages stolen by so-called porch pirates in the past. That compares to 24 per cent of respondents in 2022 and 20 per cent in 2021.

Seventy per cent of surveyed respondents expressed worries about their unattended packages being stolen after delivery.

“It’s a natural concern,” said James Anderson, a spokesperson with FedEx Express Canada. 

“It’s always in the back of your mind — ‘What happens with my package (when I’m not home)?'”

Despite the increase in thefts, the survey found only seven per cent of respondents reported it to police. 

“Look — you’re a victim of a crime. Contact the police,” he said.

Anderson also noted porch piracy increases during the holiday season in particular when more shoppers are ordering items online and getting them delivered.

“When shipping items purchased online, citizens are advised to use the delivery tracking app available,” said Carolin Maran, communications adviser with the Edmonton Police Service.

She also suggested shoppers ask the retailer or shipping service to deliver items to a more discrete location, such as the back porch or an alternative address where someone can accept the package promptly.

The FedEx survey showed the number of shoppers reporting porch piracy was generally consistent across the country, ranging from 26 to 30 per cent, except for Atlantic Canada, which reported the lowest percentage of package theft at 20 per cent.

FedEx Canada, in conjunction with Angus Reid, surveyed 1,507 Canadians online between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5. A probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Barbara Agrait, an Amazon spokesperson, said customers should take advantage of order tracking, which is shareable with friends or family and includes photo-on-delivery and pick-up options to avoid losing a package. 

“We know how disappointing it is for customers when porch pirates strike,” she said in an email. 

Canada Post said its app allows customers to pick a safe location outside their home, such as the garage or a side door, or allow the parcel to be delivered to a nearby post office.

“We suggest to consumers when ordering online, they should make sure to read the retailer’s shipping details and choose the best option that works for them,” said Lisa Liu of Canada Post.

While insurance isn’t an option with FedEx, Anderson said customers should be honest about the value of their package.

“It’s very important for shippers to be as accurate as possible on the value of that shipment,” he said, “because that could affect the claims process.”

A video doorbell, meanwhile, could bring an extra layer of protection and peace of mind, Anderson added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

Ritika Dubey, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

5h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city. Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night...

5h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

9h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

9h ago

Top Stories

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

5h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city. Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night...

5h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

9h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:20
Commemorating 90th anniversary of mass genocide in Ukraine
Commemorating 90th anniversary of mass genocide in Ukraine

A Holodomor ceremony was held Saturday to remember the millions of Ukrainians who died during the mass genocide of 1932-33, while supporting those who continue to fight today for their freedom. Rob Leth reports.
2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos