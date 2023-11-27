Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 3-9:

Dec. 3: Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 92. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 75. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 74. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 69. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives”) is 68. Actor Daryl Hannah is 63. Actor Julianne Moore is 63. Actor Brendan Fraser is 55. Singer Montell Jordan is 55. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 54. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Jesse”) is 50. Actor Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 50. Actor Liza Lapira (“The Equalizer”) is 48. Actor Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 48. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 44. Actor Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is 44. Actor Anna Chlumsky is 43. Actor Jenna Dewan (“The Resident,” ″Supergirl”) is 43. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) is 42. Actor Dascha Polanco (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 41. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 40. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 39. Actor Amanda Seyfried (“Mamma Mia”) is 38. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ″Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 29.

Dec. 4: Game show host Wink Martindale is 90. Singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon is 87. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Junior (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) is 86. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 81. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 79. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 75. Actor Jeff Bridges is 74. Actor Patricia Wettig is 72. Actor Tony Todd (“Final Destination” films) is 69. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 68. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 68. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 64. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 61. Actor Chelsea Noble (“Growing Pains,” ″Kirk”) is 59. Actor Marisa Tomei is 59. Comedian Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 57. Rapper Jay-Z is 54. Actor Kevin Sussman (“Ugly Betty”) is 53. Model Tyra Banks is 50. Country singer Lila McCann is 42. Actor Lindsay Felton (“Caitlin’s Way”) is 39. Actor Orlando Brown (“That’s So Raven”) is 36. Actor Scarlett Estevez (“Lucifer”) is 16.

Dec. 5: Actor Jeroen Krabbe (“The Fugitive”) is 79. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 77. Singer Jim Messina (Loggins and Messina, Poco) is 76. Actor Morgan Brittany (“Dallas”) is 72. Actor Brian Backer (“Fast Times at Ridgemont High”) is 67. Country singer Ty England is 60. Singer-guitarist John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls is 58. Country singer Gary Allan is 56. Comedian Margaret Cho is 55. Actor Alex Kapp Horner (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 54. Actor Kali Rocha (“Liv and Maddie,” “Man with a Plan”) is 53. Bassist Regina Zernay of Cowboy Mouth is 51. Actor Paula Patton (“Precious”) is 48. Actor Amy Acker (“Person of Interest,” ″Angel”) is 47. Actor Nick Stahl (TV’s “Carnivale,” film’s “Terminator 3”) is 44. Actor Adan Canto (“Designated Survivor”) is 42. Singer Keri Hilson is 41. Actor Gabriel Luna (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 41. Actor Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 38. Actor Ross Bagley (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 35.

Dec. 6: Actor Patrick Bauchau (“The Pretender,” “Carnivale”) is 85. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 82. Actor James Naughton (“Hostages,” “Planet of the Apes”) is 78. Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 77. Actor JoBeth Williams is 75. Actor Tom Hulce is 70. Actor Kin Shriner is 70. Talk show host Wil Shriner is 70. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 68. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 68. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 68. Comedian Steven Wright is 68. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 67. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 62. Guitarist Ben Watt of Everything But the Girl is 61. Actor Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” “Northern Exposure”) is 61. Director Judd Apatow (“The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” ″Knocked Up”) is 56. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 53. Actor Lindsay Price (“Splitting Up Together”) is 47. Actor Ashley Madekwe (”Revenge,” “Salem”) is 42. Bassist Jacob Chesnut of Rush of Fools is 34.

Dec. 7: Actor Ellen Burstyn is 91. Country singer Gary Morris is 75. Singer Tom Waits is 74. Actor Priscilla Barnes (“Jane the Virgin,” “Three’s Company”) is 66. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 65. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 65. Actor Patrick Fabian (“Better Call Saul”) is 58. Actor Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) is 58. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 57. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 51. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 49. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 48. Singer Frankie J (Kumbia Kings) is 47. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 47. Actor Shiri Appleby (“UnREAL,” “Roswell”) is 45. Singer Sara Bareilles is 44. Actor Jennifer Carpenter (“Limitless,” “Dexter”) is 44. Actor Jack Huston (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 41.

Dec. 8: Singer Jerry Butler is 84. Flute player James Galway is 84. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 82. Actor Mary Woronov (“Eating Raoul,” “The Munsters” films) is 80. Actor John Rubinstein (“Family,” ″Crazy Like a Fox”) is 77. Actor Kim Basinger is 70. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo (Duran Duran, Missing Persons) is 67. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 67. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 64. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 61. Actor Wendell Pierce (“The Wire,” “Treme”) is 60. Actor Teri Hatcher is 59. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” ″Homeland”) is 58. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 57. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 51. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 47. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” ″Lost,”) is 45. Singer Ingrid Michaelson is 44. Singer Chrisette Michele is 41. Country singer Sam Hunt is 39. Singer Kate Voegele (“One Tree Hill”) is 37. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 34. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 32. Actor AnnaSophia Robb (film’s “Race to Witch Mountain,” TV’s “The Carrie Diaries”) is 30.

Dec. 9: Actor Judi Dench is 89. Actor Beau Bridges is 82. Actor Michael Nouri is 78. Singer Joan Armatrading is 73. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 71. Actor John Malkovich is 70. Country singer Sylvia is 67. Singer Donny Osmond is 66. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 65. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 64. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Malcolm in the Middle,” “Ellen”) is 62. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 62. Actor Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Sports Night”) is 61. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 58. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 56. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 55. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 54. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 54. Actor Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” ″Kate and Allie”) is 54. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 53. Country singer David Kersh is 53. Actor Reiko Aylesworth (“24″) is 51. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 51. Rapper Canibus is 49. Singer Imogen Heap is 46. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 45. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 43. Actor Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ″Donnie Darko”) is 40. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 36. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 33.

