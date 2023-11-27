Conservative deputy calls MP ‘unhinged’ for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings

Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP "unhinged" for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people. Police vehicles are shown outside the scene of a shooting at a home in Winnipeg on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 8:48 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 8:56 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP “unhinged” for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.

Liberal Ken Hardie, who represents the B.C. riding of Fleetwood-Port Kells, posted on Monday that the shooting that left four dead in Winnipeg was “beyond troubling” and asked if it was connected to a “burn everything down” attitude creeping in from the United States.

His post on X, formerly known as Twitter, then referred to Conservative Leader Poilievre, asking if he was the “creep” on the Canadian side.

Lantsman responded by referring to a previous instance when Hardie said Nazi propagandist Josef Goebbels would be proud of Conservative MPs, calling Hardie “unhinged then” and “unhinged now.”

Conservative spokesman Sebastian Skamski said in a statement it was “appalling” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had “failed to denounce this shameful message” from Hardie.

Hardie did not immediately respond to requests for comment on his post.

No arrests have been made in the shootings, whose victims included two First Nations sisters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

4h ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

3h ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue and are expected to last until the summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital...

2h ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

1h ago

Top Stories

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

4h ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

3h ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue and are expected to last until the summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital...

2h ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

3h ago

2:31
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter

A fire at a city run temporary shelter in North York has claimed the life of one person. Shauna Hunt explains what happened, and speaks with Toronto's fire chief on the investigation.

7h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

7h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

9h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

More Videos