RCMP say 12-year-old boy in B.C. killed himself over online sextortion

Prince George RCMP is alerting parents and caregivers to the dangers of sextortion after determining that a 12-year-old boy killed himself after being blackmailed online. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 12:40 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 1:26 pm.

PRINCE GEORGE — Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say a 12-year-old boy killed himself in response to online sextortion. 

Police say they issued the statement Monday, more than six weeks after the boy shot himself, to warn parents about the dangers to other children.

Officers went to the boy’s home on Oct. 12 and found him with a gunshot wound, police say. 

“We are calling for parents and caregivers to be honest with their youth about the dangers of online activity, especially if they are engaging in chats with people they don’t know in real life,” said RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“While not every case of online sextortion will end in tragedy, the consequences of this kind of activity can follow a youth for their entire life, which needs to be something we talk about openly with our kids.” 

Police say the practice of online predators extorting people for money or sexual favours is on the rise. 

Victims are threatened by their blackmailer that they will reveal the person’s online sexual activity if they don’t do what they ask for. 

The statement says the Prince George detachment alone has received 62 reports of online sextortion so far this year, surpassing the 56 they had last year. 

Police say victims of sextortion are advised to stop all communication with their blackmailer right away and not give in to their demands, deactivate the online communication account and — most importantly — reach out for help. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

27m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

11m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

4h ago

Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery
Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery

A suspect made off with over $300,000 in jewellrey after a smash and grab from a parked car in the Highway 27 and Albion Road area last month, Toronto police investigators say. It happened on Thursday,...

35m ago

Top Stories

Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

27m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

11m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

4h ago

Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery
Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery

A suspect made off with over $300,000 in jewellrey after a smash and grab from a parked car in the Highway 27 and Albion Road area last month, Toronto police investigators say. It happened on Thursday,...

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

18h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

19h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos