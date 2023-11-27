Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries
Posted November 27, 2023 9:52 am.
Last Updated November 27, 2023 10:05 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Regent Street, just east of Parliament Street, around 9:20 a.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed.
A man was found at the scene with stab wounds. Paramedics say he was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
No suspect information has been made available.