Food banks urge Ontario government to do more to help residents facing food insecurity

Organizers from several Ontario food banks are reporting a sharp rise in demand and a deep need for more social supports. Faiza Amin speaks with the organization behind the report on the surge in demand.

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 27, 2023 2:37 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 2:38 pm.

Food banks across Ontario are urging the provincial government to do more to ensure hundreds of thousands residents don’t go hungry, as food banks say they are on the verge of collapse.

In a press conference at Queen’s Park, Carolyn Stewart, CEO of Feed Ontario, said their data shows there are three key drivers that can be addressed by the government.

“These are the progressive growth in precarious work, the erosion of our social support programs and a failure to invest in affordable and supportive housing,” said Stewart.

As food banks have been saying for months, employment does not guarantee a way out of poverty. More than one in six food bank visitors in Ontario say their primary source of income is employment, nearly 40 per cent more than last year.

“Imagine that $100 to afford all your basic necessities, transportation, medication, food, utilities, even a winter coat for your child,” shared Stewart. “Poverty is a policy choice and our government has the ability to make meaningful change. And there’s no shortage of ways to make that change.”

And those on social assistance can barely make ends meet, according to Stewart.

“It is still not enough. These programs are legislating people into poverty with rates that fall drastically below the poverty line,” she said.

Stewart explains that when strong social safety nets and good jobs aren’t available, the burden shifts onto community-based organizations like food banks.

In Mississauga, for example, they are seeing a 50 per cent increase versus last year and five per cent of entire city is using food banks, according to Meghan Nicholls, with Food Banks Mississauga.

“Only about 18 per cent of Canadians make donations to any charitable organization. So if there’s only 18 per cent of people out there who give it all and then five per cent of people using the food bank, where’s the tipping point between they’re not seeing enough donors anymore, to care for the number of people in our community.,” said Nicholls.

She said that’s when the system could collapse, when “the number of people needing service [is] rising beyond the ability for the community to donate that level.”

“It wouldn’t happen immediately. It would be a reducing of service gradually until that infrastructure just no longer exists in our communities,” said Nicholls.

Other food banks agree that they are also on the verge of collapse. When asked what would happen if the food banks were unable to operate, Stewart said, “You’ll have 800,000 homeless people in communities across Ontario.”

Stewart said food banks do not take any government funding and that is not what they are asking for.

“We don’t want to further institutionalize the idea of food banking as a solution to food insecurity because again, we’d like to reiterate we are not a solution to food insecurity, but good public policy is ultimately we want the income to be directed to individuals in need so that they can all afford their basic necessities. People should not have to access charitable food service to get by.”

The food banks would like to see increased provincial social assistance, reduce clawbacks on earned income and government benefits, improve tenant protections so “people don’t have to choose between keeping a roof over their head or buying groceries,” create quality jobs, and “support the Government of Canada in reforming employment insurance so that more Ontarians are eligible for the program.”

Stewart was asked about the concerns of Ontario Disability Support Payments advocates who worry the province will claw back government benefits once the Canada Disability Benefit comes into effect.

“It becomes a completely useless benefit if you claw back the income and don’t provide the income it was intended to. That’s why the federal government and disability advocates, as well as organizations like food banks, have supported initiatives like that because we know it can make meaningful change. But by tying a clawback to it, it reduces it to completely pointless.”

But Stewart hopes they are listening right now. “We don’t use the word crisis easily. And we don’t come to this altogether to sound alarm bells easily. And we’re here because the situation has reached crisis levels and I do hope that the premier is listening today.”

The group of food banks will also be going to eight different locations over the next two weeks to speak in local communities with local representatives alongside the CEO of Food Banks Canada.

“We are also talking on the national level about these important issues, because this is not just one single government. This is local, regional, provincial, and federal that need to be invested in making a change on food insecurity.”

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

7m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

The Chinese consulate in Toronto says four Chinese students died in what it called a ``serious'' car accident near Toronto over the weekend. The statement from the Consulate-General of the People's...

54m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

6h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

1h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

3h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

20h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
