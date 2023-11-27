French labor minister goes on trial for alleged favoritism when he was a mayor

ILE - French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt, in Salon-de-Provence, south-eastern France, Friday, June 9, 2023. French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt goes on trial on Monday Nov.27, 2023 over charges of favoritism related to a 2009 public sector contract passed when he was a mayor. (Nicolas Tucat, Pool via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 2:57 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 3:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — French Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt goes on trial on Monday over charges of favoritism related to a 2009 public sector contract passed when he was a mayor.

Dussopt is suspected of having favoured a private company, the Saur group, in the awarding of a water contract when he was the mayor of the small town of Annonay in the southeast of France, France’s financial prosecutor’s office said.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

Speaking on France 3 national television earlier this month, Dussopt said: “I’m going before the court to prove I acted in good faith.”

The investigation was launched in 2020 after investigative website Mediapart revealed possible links between Dussopt and a local manager of the Saur company.

Dussopt is a key member of the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Appointed labor minister in 2022, he championed the unpopular plan raising raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. The changes prompted months of mass protests at the beginning of the year.

If convicted by the Paris criminal court, he is facing two years in prison.

The trial comes in a difficult week for the French government. On Wednesday, a special court will decide whether France’s justice minister is guilty of having used his office to settle personal scores, in an unprecedented case.

Eric Dupond-Moretti has refused to resign but could do so if found guilty on conflict of interest charges. He was tried in the Court of Justice of the Republic — a special court for alleged wrongdoing by the government — facing three professional magistrates accompanied by 12 members of parliament who will issue the ruling.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

4h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city. Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night...

5h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

9h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

9h ago

Top Stories

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

4h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city. Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night...

5h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

9h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

2:20
Commemorating 90th anniversary of mass genocide in Ukraine
Commemorating 90th anniversary of mass genocide in Ukraine

A Holodomor ceremony was held Saturday to remember the millions of Ukrainians who died during the mass genocide of 1932-33, while supporting those who continue to fight today for their freedom. Rob Leth reports.
2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos