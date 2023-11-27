Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating

Niagara’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Grimsby, Ont.

Officers were called to a condo parking lot in the Concord Place and Windward Drive area at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Niagara Regional Police located a male in his 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a hospital in Hamilton, where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing, and there is no information on suspects.

A police spokesperson said there is no risk to public safety.