Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating

Niagara police
Uniform officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service attended the area of Concord Place and Windward Drive, in Grimsby following the report of a shooting. Photo: Flickr.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 27, 2023 9:47 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 9:49 pm.

Niagara’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Grimsby, Ont.

Officers were called to a condo parking lot in the Concord Place and Windward Drive area at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting.

Niagara Regional Police located a male in his 20s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a hospital in Hamilton, where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing, and there is no information on suspects.

A police spokesperson said there is no risk to public safety.

