ICC prosecutors halt 13-year Kenya investigation that failed to produce any convictions

By The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 9:52 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 9:57 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor’s office announced Monday it is halting its long-running investigation into deadly violence that broke out in Kenya after the African nation’s 2007 presidential election.

The decision was announced at a time when the prosecutor’s office is appealing for extra resources as it investigates ongoing conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.

The Kenya investigation that opened in 2010 led to charges against six suspects, including the country’s current and former presidents, but ultimately did not yield any successful prosecutions, amid claims of witness intimidation and political interference. All charges against the suspects were either withdrawn, terminated or tossed out by pre-trial judges.

Among the suspects charged but never convicted were then-President Uhuru Kenyatta and then-Deputy President William Ruto.

Prosecutors also have charged three Kenyans with interfering with witnesses. One of those suspects died and two others remain at large. They could still be put on trial at the ICC if they are captured and sent to The Hague.

Post-election violence in 2007 and 2008 left more than 1,000 people dead and forced 600,000 from their homes in Kenya.

“After assessing all the information available to me at this time, I have decided to conclude the investigation phase,” ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan said in a statement.

The court’s prosecutor, Karim Khan, was previously Ruto’s defense lawyer at the ICC and recused himself from all Kenya investigations in 2021. Ruto’s trial was halted after prosecutors finished presenting their case and Khan successfully argued that the evidence was not strong enough.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

1h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

6m ago

Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries
Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Regent Street, just east of Parliament Street,...

29m ago

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages...

4h ago

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

1h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

6m ago

Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries
Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Regent Street, just east of Parliament Street,...

29m ago

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

15h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos