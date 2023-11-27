1 person seriously injured in North York shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York.
Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. on Monday for reports of multiple shots fired.
Officers located one victim with serious injuries.
Suspects are outstanding and are urging members of the public to avoid the area in the meantime.
A large police presence is to be expected as the investigation continues.