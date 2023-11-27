Madagascar’s main opposition candidate files a lawsuit claiming fraud in the presidential election

Ruling party supporters of President, Andry Rajoelina, attend an election rally in Antananarivo, Sunday Nov. 12, 2023. Madagascar's Andry Rajoelina is pushing ahead with a presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 16, that could give him a third term, even as opposition protests roil the country and the majority of candidates have announced a boycott. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe)

By Sarah Tetaud, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 11:25 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 11:26 am.

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — The main opposition candidate in Madagascar said Monday he has filed lawsuits with the country’s highest court seeking to have the results of this month’s national election canceled and incumbent President Andry Rajoelina’s victory declared invalid, claiming fraud.

Rajoelina, 49, was announced Saturday as the winner of the Nov. 16 election with 58.95% of the votes, giving him a third term as leader of the Indian Ocean island.

Rajoelina’s victory was announced by the national electoral commission but needs to be ratified within nine days by the High Constitutional Court.

The runup to the vote saw protests led by a coalition of opposition candidates and the burning of some ballot stations on the eve of election day. Ten of the 12 opposition candidates called for a boycott of the vote, although their names appeared on ballot papers.

Some Rajoelina supporters have claimed they were promised money to vote for him.

Main opposition candidate Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, who received the second highest number of votes behind Rajoelina with 14.4%, said he filed the appeals with the High Constitutional Court. He claims the electoral commission “modified” its figures.

Rajoelina, a former radio DJ and mayor of the capital, Antananarivo, first served as president of a transitional government in Madagascar from 2009-2014 following a coup. He was elected in 2019.

He was the only candidate to attend the ceremony announcing the results of the election and sat with 12 empty chairs set aside for the other candidates.

“With me, the Malagasy people have chosen the path of continuity, peace and stability,” Rajoelina said. “I thank the Malagasy people for having demonstrated political maturity and wisdom.”

The election was marked by low turnout, with 46% of people on the electoral register voting.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Sarah Tetaud, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto. In exchange, the city will back down on the fight over...

breaking

8m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

3h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

