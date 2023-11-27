Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 5:32 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,032.66, down 70.45 points)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 71 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $43.94 on 17 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 35 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $46.22 on 13.8 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $2.23, or 2.5 per cent, to $87.05 on 11.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 11 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $26.28 on 10 million shares.

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Mining. Up three cents, or 2.3 per cent, to $1.31 on 4.8 million shares.

CIBC (TSX:CM). Finance. Down 81 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $52.88 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Information Technology. Up $4.25 or 4.4 per cent to $100.51 on four million shares. The company reported Shopify merchants had Black Friday sales that were up 22 per cent from last year to a record US$4.1 billion in sales. The surge in Black Friday shopping came as inflation and interest rates remain high, weighing on consumers and pushing many to seek deeper discounts than usual.

The Lion Electric Co. (TSX:LEV). Manufacturing. Down eight cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $2.19. The Lion Electric Co. says it is cutting 150 jobs or about 10 per cent of its total workforce in a move to reduce costs and improve its ability to reach its profitability objectives. Lion Electric chief executive and founder Marc Bedard says it was a difficult decision, but the right thing to do for the business.

Suncor Energy Inc. says it has restarted production at its Terra Nova production, storage and off-loading vessel. The company says the restart comes after finishing work to extend the life of the project. Production is expected to ramp up over the coming months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

1h ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

21m ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Ave near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Ave near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue that are expected to last until summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital row. Southbound...

57m ago

Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business
Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business

Police in York Region are hoping to identify a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a business in Vaughan - an incident that was captured on surveillance footage. Authorities were called to the business...

1h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

4h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

6h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

23h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
