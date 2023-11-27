Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,032.66, down 70.45 points)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 71 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $43.94 on 17 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 35 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $46.22 on 13.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $2.23, or 2.5 per cent, to $87.05 on 11.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 11 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $26.28 on 10 million shares.

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Mining. Up three cents, or 2.3 per cent, to $1.31 on 4.8 million shares.

CIBC (TSX:CM). Finance. Down 81 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $52.88 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Information Technology. Up $4.25 or 4.4 per cent to $100.51 on four million shares. The company reported Shopify merchants had Black Friday sales that were up 22 per cent from last year to a record US$4.1 billion in sales. The surge in Black Friday shopping came as inflation and interest rates remain high, weighing on consumers and pushing many to seek deeper discounts than usual.

The Lion Electric Co. (TSX:LEV). Manufacturing. Down eight cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $2.19. The Lion Electric Co. says it is cutting 150 jobs or about 10 per cent of its total workforce in a move to reduce costs and improve its ability to reach its profitability objectives. Lion Electric chief executive and founder Marc Bedard says it was a difficult decision, but the right thing to do for the business.

Suncor Energy Inc. says it has restarted production at its Terra Nova production, storage and off-loading vessel. The company says the restart comes after finishing work to extend the life of the project. Production is expected to ramp up over the coming months.

