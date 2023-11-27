Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto.

In exchange, the city will back down on the fight over Ontario Place, a move that would clear the way for the Ford government’s redevelopment plans for the Crown lands.

The details of the fresh agreement were unveiled in a Monday morning joint news conference at Queen’s Park with Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

“This historic new deal will help support the future growth of Toronto, delivering shared priorities like building homes, public transit and infrastructure,” said Ford in a statement.

“Toronto is critical to Ontario and Canada’s economic success, and we need all levels of government working together to deliver solutions that protect services and put the city on a path towards long-term financial sustainability.”

#BREAKING – Premier Ford confirms the province will take control of the DVP and Gardiner. “This government will never, ever toll these highways” Ford says. pic.twitter.com/HvkSDpbY2n — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) November 27, 2023

In total, the Ford government says the agreement will offer $7.6 billion in capital relief for the city, and will offer $1.2 billion in operating support over three years.

The province is set to provide the relief for the two major highways in 2024, subject to third-party due diligence. Ford pledged to never toll the major routes during the news conference with Chow.

Chow’s office previously cited the uploading of the Gardiner and DVP to the province as one of many options to help make the city whole in the face of a ballooning budget shortfall.

“Uploading the Gardiner means we now have billions more to spend on affordable housing, fixing our aging transit system and building communities with all the things that make them wonderful places to live,” reads a statement from Chow.

Province to take full control of Ontario Place

Ford says the new deal with Toronto will allow the province to take over full responsibility for Ontario Place, paving the way for his government’s redevelopment plan.

He confirmed the province still plans to move the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place. Chow added that the city would still be offering science programs at the existing Science Centre location.

The Ontario Place development plans have faced opposition from some community groups and public members. The government-funded parking garage for more than 2,000 cars and the long-term lease with European company Therme for a $350-million spa and waterpark have been particularly criticized.

The advocacy group Ontario Place for All filed an application last week with the divisional court seeking an injunction to block the Ford government from proceeding with the West Island redevelopment plan and requiring a full environmental assessment to be completed before the spa’s development.