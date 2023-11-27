breaking

Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow meets with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Michael Ranger

Posted November 27, 2023 11:03 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 11:57 am.

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto.

In exchange, the city will back down on the fight over Ontario Place, a move that would clear the way for the Ford government’s redevelopment plans for the Crown lands.

The details of the fresh agreement were unveiled in a Monday morning joint news conference at Queen’s Park with Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

“This historic new deal will help support the future growth of Toronto, delivering shared priorities like building homes, public transit and infrastructure,” said Ford in a statement.

“Toronto is critical to Ontario and Canada’s economic success, and we need all levels of government working together to deliver solutions that protect services and put the city on a path towards long-term financial sustainability.”

In total, the Ford government says the agreement will offer $7.6 billion in capital relief for the city, and will offer $1.2 billion in operating support over three years.

The province is set to provide the relief for the two major highways in 2024, subject to third-party due diligence. Ford pledged to never toll the major routes during the news conference with Chow.

Chow’s office previously cited the uploading of the Gardiner and DVP to the province as one of many options to help make the city whole in the face of a ballooning budget shortfall.

“Uploading the Gardiner means we now have billions more to spend on affordable housing, fixing our aging transit system and building communities with all the things that make them wonderful places to live,” reads a statement from Chow.

Province to take full control of Ontario Place

Ford says the new deal with Toronto will allow the province to take over full responsibility for Ontario Place, paving the way for his government’s redevelopment plan.

He confirmed the province still plans to move the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place. Chow added that the city would still be offering science programs at the existing Science Centre location.

The Ontario Place development plans have faced opposition from some community groups and public members. The government-funded parking garage for more than 2,000 cars and the long-term lease with European company Therme for a $350-million spa and waterpark have been particularly criticized.

The advocacy group Ontario Place for All filed an application last week with the divisional court seeking an injunction to block the Ford government from proceeding with the West Island redevelopment plan and requiring a full environmental assessment to be completed before the spa’s development.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

3h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery
Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery

A suspect made off with over $300,000 in jewellrey after a smash and grab from a parked car in the Highway 27 and Albion Road area last month, Toronto police investigators say. It happened on Thursday,...

9m ago

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

3h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery
Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery

A suspect made off with over $300,000 in jewellrey after a smash and grab from a parked car in the Highway 27 and Albion Road area last month, Toronto police investigators say. It happened on Thursday,...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

17h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos