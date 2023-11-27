Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Ave near hospital row

An ambulance stuck in traffic on University Avenue amidst the construction that started Monday.
An ambulance stuck in traffic on University Avenue amidst the construction that started Monday. CITYNEWS

By Tina Yazdani

Posted November 27, 2023 4:53 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 5:14 pm.

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue that are expected to last until summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital row.

Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College Street and Queen Street West for most of the next seven months in order to complete several infrastructure projects, among them the replacement of a 150-year-old water main.

In addition, Ontario Line construction will occupy two northbound lanes on University Avenue between Queen Street West and Armoury Street until early December at which time the northbound route will be reduced to one lane until that project is completed in 2026.

CityNews witnessed at least two ambulances struggling to get by over a short time period. One was forced to go southbound in the northbound lanes to cut through congestion while a second had to detour into the construction zone to bypass traffic.

The Toronto Paramedic Union tells CityNews the lane restrictions will have a detrimental impact on paramedic crews and the public they serve.

“While alternate routes will be found, they can be time-consuming to a business where every second counts,” said Mike Merriman, the paramedic services unit chair for Toronto Civic Employees Union Local 416, “with a service that is short-staffed and having difficulty to service calls promptly as is, this may very well further decrease the services ability to do so.”

The City of Toronto said while this work is taking place, access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times and that extensive consultation was conducted with hospitals along University Avenue.

The University Health Network which is comprised of Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto General Hospital and the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, tells CityNews their emergency room services are not accessed via University Avenue and their side streets remain open, adding emergency entrances have not been impacted yet by the construction.

Construction on the southbound stretch may be paused during the coldest part of winter from late December until February, when traffic restrictions would be lifted.

With files from John Marchesan

