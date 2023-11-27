Paris mayor says she’s quitting Elon Musk’s ‘global sewer’ platform X as city gears up for Olympics

FILE - Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a political meeting with the French Employers' association (MEDEF) at the Station F startup campus, in Paris, France, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The mayor of future Olympic host city Paris says she is quitting X, accusing Elon Musk's platform previously known as Twitter of spreading disinformation and hatred and of becoming a “gigantic global sewer” that is toxic for democracy and constructive debate. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 8:37 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 8:42 am.

PARIS (AP) — The mayor of future Olympic host city Paris says she is quitting X, accusing Elon Musk ‘s platform previously known as Twitter of spreading disinformation and hatred and of becoming a “gigantic global sewer” that is toxic for democracy and constructive debate.

“With its thousands of anonymous accounts and its troll farms, life on Twitter is the exact opposite of democratic life,” Mayor Anne Hidalgo said in a long post titled, “Why I am leaving Twitter.”

“I refuse to endorse this evil scheme,” she wrote.

An Associated Press request for comment emailed to X got an automated reply, “Busy now, please check back later.”

Hidalgo’s office said posts on Monday in French and English that announced her departure from X would be the Socialist mayor’s last and that she will then close her account — which has 1.5 million followers — at the end of the week.

Her office said that Paris City Hall is keeping its own separate account on X.

Hidalgo’s withdrawal from X follows a fractious period for the mayor. She has faced criticism from political opponents over the expense and need for a trip she made in October to the French South Pacific territories of New Caledonia and Tahiti. The Olympic surfing competition next July is being held on Tahiti’s world-famous Teahupo’o wave.

She also locked horns last week with government ministers over the French capital’s readiness for the 2024 Summer Games. Hidalgo said some transport options won’t be ready for the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics. Firing back, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said the mayor’s comments were a “shameful” attempt to divert attention from her Pacific voyage.

Hidalgo’s office said her decision to leave X was not in response to the recent criticism but was thought-out over time. Musk took control of Twitter in October 2022 and has dismantled some of its core features.

“We are dealing here with an utterly clear political project to push aside democracy and its values in favor of powerful private interests,” Hidalgo wrote. “This medium has become a gigantic global sewer, and we should continue to wade into it?”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

19m ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

38m ago

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in the city's west end on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

19m ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

38m ago

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in the city's west end on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

14h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos