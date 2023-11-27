Report says Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers used alternate email under name of Hall of Fame pitcher

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks with reporters in the state Capitol, Oct. 17, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers used an alternative state email account under the name of Hall of Fame Milwaukee Braves pitcher Warren Spahn, a move that his spokesperson said Monday, Nov. 27 was a security measure. Evers, a Democrat, used a taxpayer-funded email account with the name “warren.spahn@wisconsin.gov" to discuss public business with top-level Cabinet appointees and others, the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now first reported on Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 11:47 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 11:56 am.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has been using an alternative state email account under the name of a late Hall of Fame baseball player as a security measure, his spokesperson said Monday.

Evers, a Democrat, used a taxpayer-funded email account with the name “warren.spahn@wisconsin.gov” to discuss public business with top-level Cabinet appointees and others, the conservative outlet Wisconsin Right Now first reported on Sunday. Warren Spahn is a Hall of Fame former Milwaukee Braves pitcher.

Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback on Monday said use of the alias email addresses is common.

“As a matter of digital security, dignitaries in the state of Wisconsin have alias email addresses, including the governor, first lady, and lieutenant governor, as has been the case for at least the last decade that I’m aware of, including under former Gov. Walker,” Cudaback said.

Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said he was troubled about the use of what he called “phantom email addresses” and said he had never heard of that practice before.

“I don’t know if they’re common or uncommon,” Lueders said. “I do know if they’re used for public business, they’re subject to the records law.”

Responsive emails requested under the state open records law are always released in accordance with state law, no matter which account they are sent from, Cudaback said.

Open records request responses from the Evers administration routinely contain language that says all identifiers of non-public email addresses are redacted.

“Making this information available would significantly hinder these officials’ ability to communicate and work efficiently,” the boilerplate language says, including in a response sent to The Associated Press on Sept. 16, 2022. “There is minimal harm to the public interest, given that there are numerous public means to communicate with the Office of the Governor and Office of the Lieutenant Governor, and only the address is redacted, not the remaining email content.”

Wisconsin Right Now reported that it asked for all communications to and from “warren.spahn@wisconsin.gov” from 2018 to September 2023. The governor’s office rejected the request as being too broad, saying in a response email sent Nov. 22 that more than 17,000 emails were found.

The Department of Administration provided the outlet with more than 30 pages of emails which contained messages back and forth between Evers, Cabinet secretaries and others.

In one email, dated May 7, 2020, Evers told then-Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan that a box of highly toxic “mechanical solvent” ordered by someone in state government had mistakenly been delivered to the governor’s residence.

Evers wrote that he was “not sure what to do with it.”

Evers, 72, has talked publicly about his love of Milwaukee baseball and Spahn in particular.

In February, when announcing his plan to pay for renovations to the Milwaukee Brewers stadium, Evers said in a statement, “I’ve been watching baseball in Milwaukee since the County Stadium days when I had the chance of a lifetime to watch Warren Spahn’s 300th-career game there way back when.”

Spahn was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame in 1973 after playing 21 seasons in the major leagues, including from 1953 to 1964 in Milwaukee. He was an All Star 17 times and died in 2003.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto. In exchange, the city will back down on the fight over...

breaking

6m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

3h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto. In exchange, the city will back down on the fight over...

breaking

6m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

3h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

17h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos