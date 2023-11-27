Representatives of European and Arab countries meet in Barcelona to discuss the Israel-Hamas war

By Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 3:42 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 3:56 am.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Delegations from the European Union member states and Middle Eastern and north African countries are meeting Monday in Barcelona, Spain, to discuss the crisis in Gaza where a fragile pause in fighting is set to expire.

Forty-two delegations are scheduled to gather at the event hosted by the Union for the Mediterranean, with many represented by their foreign ministers. The meeting is chaired by the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Israel is not attending the meeting, which in past years has largely become a forum for cooperation between the EU and the Arab world. Monday’s gathering was supposed to focus on the role of the union 15 years after its founding, but the meeting has taken on new significance since the Oct. 7 militant attack on Israel and Israel’s ensuing war in the Gaza Strip.

Jordan’s Safadi told The Associated Press on the eve of the event that he hopes the talks will help “bridge a gap” between Arab and European countries in calling for a humanitarian pause in Gaza to become a permanent cease-fire.

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has also been invited to the event.

A small pro-Palestinian group rallied before the gathering at the art nouveau building that once housed Barcelona’s Sant Pau Hospital.

The pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas continued Sunday with a third straight day of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released. It was originally scheduled for four days and neither side has made fully clear what comes after Monday.

Spain has been one of the EU countries to call for Israel to cease its offensive, while also condemning the Hamas attack. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the time had come for the international community and the EU to once and for all recognize a Palestinian state during a trip along with his Belgian counterpart to Israel, the Palestinian territories and Egypt last week. That prompted Israel to recall its ambassadors to Spain and Belgium.

The Union for the Mediterranean is an intergovernmental organization formed by the 27 members of the EU and 16 of the Southern and Eastern Mediterranean, including Israel, Palestine — represented by the Palestinian Authority and identified as Palestine — Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan.

The EU is the world’s biggest provider of assistance to the Palestinians. Almost 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) have been earmarked for 2021-2024.

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

5h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city. Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night...

5h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

9h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

9h ago

Top Stories

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

5h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

A man has suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the west end of the city. Police say they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night...

5h ago

Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire
Canadian Jewish, Muslim groups see different paths to peace amid ceasefire

Jewish and Muslim groups in Canada see different paths to peace amid the ongoing, temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. On the third day of the ceasefire Sunday, Hamas freed 17 more hostages...

9h ago

Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal

Hamas militants on Sunday freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a cease-fire deal.

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:20
Commemorating 90th anniversary of mass genocide in Ukraine
Commemorating 90th anniversary of mass genocide in Ukraine

A Holodomor ceremony was held Saturday to remember the millions of Ukrainians who died during the mass genocide of 1932-33, while supporting those who continue to fight today for their freedom. Rob Leth reports.
2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos