S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in the energy, industrial and base metal sectors were partially offset by strength in the technology stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.79 points at 20,050.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 55.93 points at 35,334.22. The S&P 500 index was down 7.62 points at 4,551.72, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.01 points at 14,242.84.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.31 cents US compared with 73.41 cents US on Friday.

The January crude contract was down 23 cents at US$75.31 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.60 at US$2,009.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.80 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press