Spain announces a 1.4 billion-euro deal to help protect the prized Doñana wetland from drying up

FILE - The bones of a dead horse lie in a dry wetland in Doñana natural park, southwest Spain, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. National and regional authorities in Spain have signed an agreement to invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in areas around the treasured southern national park of Doñana in a bid to try to halt the wetland from drying up. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File) Bernat Armangue

By Ciarán Giles, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 8:17 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 8:42 am.

MADRID (AP) — National and regional authorities in Spain signed an agreement Monday to invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in areas around the treasured national park of Doñana in a bid to stop the park from drying up.

Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera said the plan was aimed at encouraging farmers to stop cultivating crops that rely heavily on water from underground aquifers that have been overexploited in recent years, damaging one of Europe’s largest wetlands.

“This is an agreement with which we put an end to pressure on a natural treasure the likes of which there are few in the world,” Ribera said.

Andalusia regional President Juan Moreno said farmers will receive financial incentives to stop cultivating and to reforest land in and around some 14 towns close to Doñana. He said farmers who wish to continue cultivating will receive less money but must switch to farming dry crops ecologically.

As part of the agreement, Andalusia will cancel previously announced plans to expand irrigation near Doñana, a decision that UNESCO, the central government and ecologists criticized for putting more pressure on the aquifer.

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and Biosphere Reserve, Doñana is a wintering site for half a million waterfowl and a stopover spot for millions more birds that migrate from Africa to northern Europe.

Ecologists working in and near the park have long warned that its ecosystem of marshes and lagoons is under severe strain because of agriculture and tourism. The situation has been made worse by climate change and a long drought, along with record high temperatures.

Andalusia recently announced a plan to allow the Doñana park to annex some 7,500 hectares (18,500 acres) by purchasing land from a private owner for 70 million euros.

Doñana currently covers 74,000 hectares (182,000 acres) on an estuary where the Guadalquivir River meets the Atlantic Ocean on Spain’s southern coast.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Ciarán Giles, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

21m ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

41m ago

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in the city's west end on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. for...

1h ago

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

21m ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

41m ago

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages...

2h ago

Man seriously injured in west end stabbing
Man seriously injured in west end stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in the city's west end on Sunday night. Emergency crews were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 7:30 p.m. for...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

14h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos