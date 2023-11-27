Suncor restarts production at Terra Nova after work to extend life of project

Suncor Energy Inc. says it has restarted production at its Terra Nova production, storage and off-loading vessel. The Terra Nova FPSO is shown anchored in Conception Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, October 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2023 9:11 am.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 9:12 am.

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says it has restarted production at its Terra Nova production, storage and off-loading vessel.

The company says the restart comes after finishing work to extend the life of the project.

Production is expected to ramp up over the coming months.

Suncor chief executive Rich Kruger says the project will provide additional cash flow for shareholders as well as benefits to the Newfoundland and Labrador and Canadian economies.

Terra Nova is an oilfield located offshore Newfoundland and Labrador about 350 kilometres southeast of St. John’s.

Suncor holds a 48 per cent stake in the project, while Cenovus Energy Inc. owns a 34 per cent stake and Murphy Oil Corp. holds 18 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU, TSX:CVE)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

1h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

7m ago

Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries
Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Regent Street, just east of Parliament Street,...

29m ago

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages...

4h ago

Top Stories

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

1h ago

Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday
Lane restrictions on major downtown artery starting Monday

The replacement of a century-old water main will result in lane restrictions to a major downtown artery starting Monday. Southbound University Avenue will be reduced to a single lane between College...

7m ago

Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries
Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves man with serious injuries

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Monday morning. Officers were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Regent Street, just east of Parliament Street,...

29m ago

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned
Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after Monday, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

15h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
2:46
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record
Underwater photoshoot breaks world record

A Hamilton photographer and his team have once again broken a world record for deepest photo shoot in water. David Zura finds out where and what makes shoots like this especially daunting. 
2:51
Province working to expand beer to corner stores
Province working to expand beer to corner stores

Beer and wine coming soon to your local convenience store and gas station, so says Premier Ford. It’s the latest sign that it could be last call for the Beer Store. Richard Southern looks at why not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.
More Videos