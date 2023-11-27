Texas CEO and his 2 children were among 4 killed in wreck before Thanksgiving

By The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 4:18 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 4:26 pm.

ROUND MOUNTAIN, Texas (AP) — The CEO of a construction company and his two young children were among four people killed the day before Thanksgiving in a three-vehicle crash that was still being investigated Monday.

Zach Muckleroy, 44, head of Fort Worth-based Muckleroy & Falls, died in the Nov. 22 crash about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Austin along with his 12-year-old son Judson and 9-year-old daughter Lindsay, according to media reports.

University Christian Church in Fort Worth said in a message to members that Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren, survived the accident and was airlifted to an Austin hospital, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil at the church Friday night, according to WFAA-TV.

A Facebook post from Muckleroy & Falls said Zach Muckleroy “treasured his family.”

“Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into,” the company said in the post.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has not yet released the names of those killed in the Nov. 22 crash. DPS said a truck traveling northbound on U.S. 281 crossed into the southbound lanes and struck an SUV driven by a woman with a man and two children as passengers. A car driven by a woman traveling behind the SUV then struck the SUV and rolled.

DPS said the male passenger and two juveniles in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. DPS said on Monday that it wasn’t yet known why the truck crossed into oncoming traffic.

In 2020, Zach Muckleroy took over as CEO of the company founded by his father. Muckleroy, who graduated from TCU in Fort Worth with a degree in accounting and finance, was a walk-on for the school’s football team in 1998, according to the Star-Telegram.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

1m ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

1h ago

Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business
Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business

Police in York Region are hoping to identify a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a business in Vaughan - an incident that was captured on surveillance footage. Authorities were called to the business...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

10m ago

Top Stories

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

1m ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

1h ago

Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business
Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business

Police in York Region are hoping to identify a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a business in Vaughan - an incident that was captured on surveillance footage. Authorities were called to the business...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

2h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

4h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

22h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

22h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
More Videos