Texas governor skydives for first time alongside 106-year-old World War II veteran

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott skydives in tandem Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Fentress, Texas. Abbott was invited to jump by 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 1:48 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 1:57 pm.

FENTRESS, Texas (AP) — Add this to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ‘s high ambitions: Parachuting from a plane.

The three-term Republican governor skydived Monday for the first time, completing a tandem jump from about 8,000 feet (2,400 meters) above the suburbs between Austin and San Antonio. He was joined on the plane by 106-year-old World War II veteran Al Blaschke, who jumped separately.

Blaschke is a previous Guinness World Records title holder for oldest tandem skydive. Last month, a 104-year-old Chicago woman skydived in an effort to become the new record holder. She died a week after her jump.

Abbott said skydiving has crossed his mind before.

“The most shocking sensation is when you immediately exit the plane, and you’re just in freefall,” Abbott told reporters after landing.

Abbott, 66, uses a wheelchair and has been paralyzed from the waist down since a tree fell on him as a young law school student. He joked to reporters after the jump that his biggest fear was realized: “I would land, and I would not be able to walk away,” he said, smiling.

Abbott said they had wanted to skydive several weeks ago when the weather was warmer but that rain scuttled those plans. There was a morning chill in Texas when Abbott and Blaschke made their jumps.

“He’s an old pro,” Abbott said.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

10m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

The Chinese consulate in Toronto says four Chinese students died in what it called a ``serious'' car accident near Toronto over the weekend. The statement from the Consulate-General of the People's...

57m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

10m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

The Chinese consulate in Toronto says four Chinese students died in what it called a ``serious'' car accident near Toronto over the weekend. The statement from the Consulate-General of the People's...

57m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

1h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

3h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

20h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
More Videos