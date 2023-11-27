Theft from parked car nets suspect over $300K in jewellery

A suspect made off with over $300,000 in jewellrey after a smash and grab from a parked car in the Highway 27 and Albion Road area last month, Toronto police investigators say.

It happened on Thursday, October 19, at around 4:20 p.m.

A police release says the victim parked his car in the area, and later arrived back to see the passenger side window smashed and a bag containing the valuable jewellrey gone.

On Monday, police released an image of the suspect.

He’s described as 25 to 35 years old with a medium build, wearing a blue GAP sweater with blue track pants and white running shoes.

He was also wearing a black baseball hat and was carrying a black/white Adidas bag.