Man wanted in alleged assault of woman in city’s east end

Toronto police have released photos of a man wanted in the alleged assault of a woman that stemmed from a verbal altercation in the city’s east end.

Authorities were called to an assault in progress in the Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East area just after midnight on Friday, Oct. 27.

It’s alleged the victim entered a premise, where police said a verbal argument ensued between her and another woman. A man then intervened, grabbed the victim and pushed her outside.

Police said the man further assaulted the woman and threatened her. He fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

It’s unclear if the victim suffered any physical injuries. She and the wanted man are not known to each other, investigators noted.

The suspect is described as 60-65 years old, approximately six feet tall, with a slim build, white hair, and glasses. Images of the man were released.