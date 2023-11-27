University of North Carolina shooting suspect found unfit for trial, sent to mental health facility

FILE - Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N.C., Aug. 28, 2023, after the university locked down and warned of an armed person on campus. Tailei Qi, a graduate student at the school charged with fatally shooting his faculty adviser, has been found unfit for trial after two mental evaluations, a judge ruled Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)

By Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 2:11 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 2:12 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina graduate student charged with fatally shooting his faculty adviser has been found unfit for trial after two mental evaluations, a judge ruled Monday.

Tailei Qi, 34, is accused of killing associate professor Zijie Yan in a science building at the state’s flagship public university on Aug. 28. He is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and misdemeanor possession of a firearm on educational property.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Alyson Grine said Monday that two separate mental evaluations found Qi likely suffers from untreated schizophrenia.

“Qi demonstrated delusional thinking, experienced auditory hallucinations, engaged in self-harm in the detention center, showed fragmented thought processes that impeded his communication,” she said.

Severe mental illness has rendered him unable to comprehend his situation, assist in his legal defense and understand court proceedings, even with a Mandarin interpreter present, Grine said. She ruled Monday that Qi will be committed to Central Regional Hospital in Butner for psychological treatment. Doctors will be required to notify the Orange County district attorney if his condition improves.

An hourslong campus lockdown and police manhunt that resulted in Qi’s arrest frightened students and faculty who had just returned to campus for the start of the fall semester. Chapel Hill police arrested Qi without force in a residential neighborhood near campus within two hours of the attack, UNC Police Chief Brian James said.

The campus locked down again two weeks later after police received a 911 call that someone had brandished a weapon in the student union.

An autopsy released earlier this month showed that Yan had been shot multiple times in his office in Caudill Labs. Police found nine 9mm cartridge casings scattered around his office, but they have not recovered the handgun used in the shooting. Prosecutors and police have not said how Qi — who was in the United States on a student visa and would not have qualified to purchase a firearm legally — obtained the gun.

Yan was an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences who had worked for the university since July 2019. He led the Yan Research Group, which Qi joined last year, according to the group’s UNC webpage. Students held a candlelit vigil for Yan and rallied for gun control measures after his death.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

10m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

The Chinese consulate in Toronto says four Chinese students died in what it called a ``serious'' car accident near Toronto over the weekend. The statement from the Consulate-General of the People's...

57m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

10m ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

1h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

The Chinese consulate in Toronto says four Chinese students died in what it called a ``serious'' car accident near Toronto over the weekend. The statement from the Consulate-General of the People's...

57m ago

Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA
Snow squall watch issued for northern parts of GTA

A snow squall watch has been issued for the northern reaches of the GTA with warnings in effect for areas further north of the city. The watch is in place for northern York and northern Durham regions,...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

1h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

3h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

20h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
More Videos