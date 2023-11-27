US Navy to discuss removing plane from environmentally sensitive Hawaii bay after it overshot runway

This Nov. 21, 2023, handout photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows U.S. Navy sailors deploying temporary protective barriers around a downed Navy P-8A in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Brandon Aultman via AP) Public Domain

By Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Posted November 27, 2023 5:25 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 5:43 pm.

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Navy officials said Monday they would discuss how they plan to remove a large aircraft from an environmentally sensitive Hawaii bay after it overshot a runway last week.

The Navy placed two temporary floating barriers around the P-8A aircraft at its resting spot in the shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay to prevent any potential fuel spill or other contaminants from polluting the ocean.

Navy officials scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update.

On Thursday, sailors retrieved the data recorder and conducted a hydrographic survey to assess the plane’s structural integrity.

The Navy has not said whether the plane is sitting on sand or coral in the water. State environmental officials expect to conduct a damage assessment once the plane is removed. Kaneohe Bay is home to coral reefs, an ancient Hawaiian fishpond and a breeding ground for hammerhead sharks.

In addition to the floating barriers, the Navy has placed material around the plane to help absorb any potential pollutants and provide early warning of petroleum spills. The Navy has also kept a skimmer on standby so it can remove any pollutants quickly.

There were no injuries to the nine people who were on board when the plane landed in the water on Nov. 20. Marine Corps Base Hawaii at Kaneohe Bay is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Honolulu.

The Navy uses P-8A planes manufactured by Boeing to search for submarines and to conduct surveillance and reconnaissance. The plane is a military version of the 737 passenger jet.

The plane is assigned to Patrol Squadron 4 stationed at Whidbey Island in Washington state. Patrol squadrons were once based at Kaneohe Bay but now deploy to Hawaii on a rotating basis.

Audrey Mcavoy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

1h ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

18m ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Ave near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Ave near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue that are expected to last until summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital row. Southbound...

55m ago

Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business
Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business

Police in York Region are hoping to identify a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a business in Vaughan - an incident that was captured on surveillance footage. Authorities were called to the business...

1h ago

Top Stories

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

1h ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

18m ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Ave near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Ave near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue that are expected to last until summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital row. Southbound...

55m ago

Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business
Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business

Police in York Region are hoping to identify a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a business in Vaughan - an incident that was captured on surveillance footage. Authorities were called to the business...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

4h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

6h ago

2:53
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week
Strong winds, snowsqualls to start the week

The GTA will get a small taste of winter on Monday with periods of flurries throughout the day as winds gust up to 50 km/h in some areas.

23h ago

2:06
Santa Claus comes to town
Santa Claus comes to town

The Toronto Santa Claus Parade took over the downtown core, as thousands of revellers lined the streets to see the floats, marching bands, and of course, Santa Claus. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

2:26
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire
Advocates call for more respite options after encampment fire

Advocates are calling on the city to do more after an encampment fire in Kensington Market. CityNews reporter Leah Johansen tells us this comes just hours after a nearby site was cleared by city officials over fire concerns.
More Videos