Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business

Vaughan shooting suspect
Authorities were called to the business around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, in the area of Langstaff Road and Staffern Drive, for reports of gunshots. Photo: York Regional Police/YouTube.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 27, 2023 3:31 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2023 3:33 pm.

Police in York Region are hoping to identify a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a business in Vaughan – an incident that was captured on surveillance footage.

Authorities were called to the business around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, in the area of Langstaff Road and Staffern Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and found several vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Video surveillance shows one suspect approaching the storefront on foot before firing multiple rounds at the business. The suspect then flees on foot, but police believe they eventually left the area in a four-door white sedan with tinted windows.

No suspect description was provided by investigators. An image of the white sedan has been released.

Top Stories

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

3m ago

'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto
'Game-changing': Ontario to upload DVP, Gardiner costs in new deal with Toronto

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway in a new deal with the City of Toronto, freeing the city from the costs of maintaining the two...

1h ago

1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel
1 dead in fire at Toronto Plaza Hotel

One person is dead after being pulled from a fire at a unit on the fourth floor of the Toronto Plaza Hotel on Monday morning. When fire crews removed the person they were without vital signs, and declared...

11m ago

Man wanted in alleged assault of woman in city's east end
Man wanted in alleged assault of woman in city's east end

Toronto police have released photos of a man wanted in the alleged assault of a woman that stemmed from a verbal altercation in the city's east end. Authorities were called to an assault in progress...

8m ago

