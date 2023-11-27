Video shows suspect fire several gunshots outside Vaughan business

Police in York Region are hoping to identify a suspect who fired multiple gunshots at a business in Vaughan – an incident that was captured on surveillance footage.

Authorities were called to the business around 5 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, in the area of Langstaff Road and Staffern Drive.

Officers arrived at the scene and found several vehicles in the parking lot had been struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Video surveillance shows one suspect approaching the storefront on foot before firing multiple rounds at the business. The suspect then flees on foot, but police believe they eventually left the area in a four-door white sedan with tinted windows.

No suspect description was provided by investigators. An image of the white sedan has been released.