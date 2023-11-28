Alimentation Couche-Tard reports net earnings of US$819.2 million in second quarter

A Couche Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 5, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2023 6:21 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 6:26 pm.

LAVAL, Que. — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says its net earnings for the second quarter were US$819.2 million, up from US$810.4 million a year earlier.

The Laval, Que.-based company says total merchandise and service revenues were US$4.1 billion, up one per cent from last year. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard says same-store merchandise revenues decreased by 0.1 per cent in the U.S. and 0.2 per cent in Europe but rose 1.6 per cent in Canada. 

President and CEO Brian Hannasch says the company saw softening in U.S. same-store sales driven by weakness in the cigarette category and compared with a strong second quarter a year earlier. 

Diluted earnings per share were 85 cents US, up from 79 cents US during the same quarter last year. 

The company says same-store road transportation fuel volumes decreased by 1.5 per cent in the U.S. and 0.9 per cent in Europe but increased three per cent in Canada. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATD)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site
Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site

Toronto police and fire crews are responding to an encampment fire near the city's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard and Lake...

16m ago

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

3h ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

4h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

1h ago

Top Stories

Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site
Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site

Toronto police and fire crews are responding to an encampment fire near the city's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard and Lake...

16m ago

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

3h ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

4h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.

23h ago

2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.
2:40
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union

The union representing Toronto's paramedics is warning road restrictions on University Avenue for infrastructure upgrades will have a detrimental impact on emergency services. Tina Yazdani reports. 
More Videos