Book on tribalism in the modern world wins Balsillie Prize for Public Policy

Anthropologist David R. Samson, shown in a handout photo, has won the Balsillie Prize for Public Policy for his book about how tribalism can be harnessed for good and ill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Blake Eligh **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2023 10:04 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 10:12 pm.

TORONTO — Anthropologist David R. Samson has won the Balsillie Prize for Public Policy for his book about how tribalism can be harnessed for good and ill.

The Writers’ Trust of Canada awarded the prize to “Our Tribal Future: How to Channel Our Foundational Human Instincts into a Force for Good.”

The $60,000 award goes to a book of non-fiction that advances policy debates.

Samson’s book posits that the desire to form “tribes” is behind some of the division in today’s society, but that it shouldn’t be eliminated outright and can instead by used to make things better.

Jurors praised the book as essential reading with “deep and enduring implications.”

The runners-up, which each receive $5,000, are “Booze, Cigarettes, and Constitutional Dust-Ups: Canada’s Quest for Interprovincial Free Trade” by Ryan Manucha; “Power and Prediction: The Disruptive Economics of Artificial Intelligence” by Ajay Agrawal, Joshua Gans and Avi Goldfarb; “The Compassionate Imagination: How the Arts Are Central to a Functioning Democracy” by Max Wyman; and “Truth Telling: Seven Conversations about Indigenous Life in Canada” by Michelle Good.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

5m ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

3h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

2h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

6h ago

Top Stories

Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York
Woman injured in encampment fire in Fort York

A woman suffered burns from an encampment fire that broke out at a ravine near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard...

5m ago

Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients
Former Ontario doctor sentenced to 9 years in prison, found guilty of sexually assaulting patients

A former doctor from Schomberg, Ont. was sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his King Township clinic. The allegations against...

3h ago

Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two people have been transported to a local hospital after they were struck and injured by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on...

2h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway
Toronto ER doctors say the winter surge of COVID, flu and RSV infections is underway

Emergency departments are now seeing a surge in patients coming in sick with COVID, Flu and RSV. Shauna Hunt with the latest public health data and advice from ER doctors.

6h ago

2:34
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty to murder of massage parlour employee sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison. Faiza Amin reports on the trial.

10h ago

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.
2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos