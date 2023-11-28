Chinese AI firm SenseTime denies research firm Grizzly’s claim it inflated its revenue

By Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 1:59 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 2:12 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — SenseTime, a major Chinese artificial intelligence company, has rejected claims by a research company that it has falsely inflated its revenue.

“(SenseTime) believes the report is without merit and contains unfounded allegations and misleading conclusions and interpretations,” the company said in a notice Tuesday to Hong Kong’s stock exchange, after its stocks tumbled more than 9% following the report’s release by short-seller Grizzly Research LLC.

“It also shows a lack of understanding of the company’s business model and financial reporting structure, and a lack of thorough reading of the company’s public filings,” SenseTime said.

The company said it was reviewing the allegations and “considering the appropriate course of action to take to safeguard the interests of all shareholders.”

SenseTime is known for its facial recognition technology. It launched a ChatGPT-style chatbot to the public in August.

Grizzly’s report alleges that SenseTime uses revenue fabrication schemes to inflate its sales data. It also said SenseTime was controlling several entities that it has not disclosed on its balance sheet, suggesting the publicly listed company is not as transparent about its business as it should be.

In its statement, SenseTime also responded that Grizzly did not understand its business model.

Reports by short-selling research companies like Grizzly usually focus on corruption or fraud in the business world, such as accounting irregularities and bad actors in management. The short-sellers make “short” bets against those targets, enabling them to make money when their share prices fall.

SenseTime’s Hong Kong-traded stock sank as much as 9.7% early Tuesday but recovered some lost ground and was trading 6.3% lower by the afternoon.

SenseTime was blacklisted by the U.S. government in 2019 over allegations that its facial recognition technology has been used to oppress members of the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region.

In July, Alibaba, one of its prominent backers, cut its stake in SenseTime to 3.15% from 5.29%. Japan’s SoftBank Group, also a SenseTime backer, has also sold off significant holdings in the company.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

4h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

10h ago

Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating

Niagara's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Grimsby, Ont. Officers were called to a condo parking lot in the Concord Place and Windward Drive area at around 5:30 p.m. on...

5h ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue and are expected to last until the summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital...

8h ago

Top Stories

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

4h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

10h ago

Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating

Niagara's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Grimsby, Ont. Officers were called to a condo parking lot in the Concord Place and Windward Drive area at around 5:30 p.m. on...

5h ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue and are expected to last until the summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

9h ago

2:31
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter

A fire at a city run temporary shelter in North York has claimed the life of one person. Shauna Hunt explains what happened, and speaks with Toronto's fire chief on the investigation.

13h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

13h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

15h ago

More Videos