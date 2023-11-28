Corruption case reopened against Argentina’s Vice President Fernández, adding to her legal woes

FILE - Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez attends a rally in Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 25, 2023. A federal appeals court in Argentina reopened a corruption-related investigation against Fernandez Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, mere weeks before she is set to leave office and will no longer enjoy immunity from arrest. (AP Photo/Mario De Fina, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Daniel Politi, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 3:03 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 3:13 pm.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A federal appeals court in Argentina reopened a money laundering investigation into Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on Tuesday, increasing her legal woes just weeks before she leaves office and loses her immunity from arrest.

Fernández, 70, who served as president from 2007 to 2015, leaves office when President-elect Javier Milei is sworn in on Dec. 10. She already has been sentenced to six years in prison in a separate corruption case involving her ties to family friend and businessman Lázaro Báez.

That sentence, issued in December 2022, isn’t firm until appeals are decided, which could take years, and anyway she has been immune from arrest while still in office. Now, her advancing age could spare her time behind bars, because detainees who are 70 or older generally are granted house arrest in Argentina.

On Tuesday, the federal appeals court judges decided in a 2-1 ruling to revoke her earlier dismissal from a case involving money laundering by Báez on behalf of Fernández’s family.

Federal Judge Sebastian Casanello had ruled earlier this year that Fernández be removed from what came to be known as the “K money trail” case, saying there was no evidence she participated in the money laundering. Báez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the case.

A little-known non-profit organization with ties to the center-right opposition party of former President Mauricio Macri appealed the decision to drop Fernández from the case.

Fernández blamed the ruling Tuesday on Marci, characterizing it as one of several instances in which Macri got his way within what she deems a corrupt judiciary.

“To think that in Argentina, there are still those who talk without flinching about the independence of the judiciary,” Fernández wrote on her X account.

The “K money trail” is only one of several cases Fernández faces.

In the previous case involving Báez, she was convicted on accusations of favoring the businessman in public works contracts. Her preliminary sentence also includes a lifetime ban on holding public office.

Another case against the vice president revolves around separate accusations of money-laundering involving hotels owned by her family.

Additionally, she faces criminal accusations that while president she and several top officials tried to cover up the perpetrators of the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing through a controversial agreement with the Iranian government to jointly investigate the attack.

Fernández was cleared of charges in the latter two cases, but then in September the nation’s highest criminal court, the Federal Cassation Court, revoked the earlier rulings and ordered the trials to move forward.

Daniel Politi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

5m ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

57m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

1h ago

Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway

Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville, Durham Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. The remains were found near Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road. There's currently...

7m ago

Top Stories

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

5m ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

57m ago

Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers
Ontario court upholds mandatory math test for new teachers

Ontario's top court has upheld the validity of a mandatory math test for new teachers, saying that a lower court decision declaring it unconstitutional was based on preliminary and incomplete data. Premier...

1h ago

Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Bowmanville, investigation underway

Human remains have been discovered in a wooded area in Bowmanville, Durham Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday morning. The remains were found near Simpson Avenue and Baseline Road. There's currently...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.

20h ago

2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more

21h ago

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

2:40
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union

The union representing Toronto's paramedics is warning road restrictions on University Avenue for infrastructure upgrades will have a detrimental impact on emergency services. Tina Yazdani reports. 

22h ago

More Videos