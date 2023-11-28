Elevator drop at platinum mine in South Africa kills 11 workers, injures 75

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 2:41 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 2:42 am.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — An elevator suddenly dropped while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75, the mine operator said Tuesday.

It happened Monday evening at the end of the workers’ shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. The injured workers were hospitalized.

Impala Platinum Holdings (Implats) CEO Nico Muller said in a statement it was “the darkest day in the history of Implats.” Implats said an investigation had already begun into what caused the elevator to drop.

South Africa is the world’s largest producer of platinum.

The country had 49 fatalities from all mining accidents in 2022, a decrease from 74 the year before. Deaths from South African mining accidents have steadily decreased in the last two decades from nearly 300 in the year 2000, according to South African government figures.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

4h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

10h ago

Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating

Niagara's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Grimsby, Ont. Officers were called to a condo parking lot in the Concord Place and Windward Drive area at around 5:30 p.m. on...

5h ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue and are expected to last until the summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital...

8h ago

Top Stories

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

4h ago

4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says
4 Chinese students killed in car crash near Toronto, Chinese consulate says

Four Chinese students were killed in a "serious car accident" in the Huntsville, Ont., area over the weekend, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said on Monday. The Consulate-General of the People's Republic...

10h ago

Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating
Man fatally shot in Grimsby, homicide unit investigating

Niagara's homicide unit is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Grimsby, Ont. Officers were called to a condo parking lot in the Concord Place and Windward Drive area at around 5:30 p.m. on...

5h ago

Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row
Paramedics fear impact of construction on University Avenue near hospital row

Major road restrictions began Monday on University Avenue and are expected to last until the summer of 2024, but there are concerns about the impact of the construction on emergency rooms along hospital...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

9h ago

2:31
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter

A fire at a city run temporary shelter in North York has claimed the life of one person. Shauna Hunt explains what happened, and speaks with Toronto's fire chief on the investigation.

13h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

13h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

15h ago

More Videos