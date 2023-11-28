Dutch election winner Wilders taps former center-left minister to look at possible coalitions

Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right party PVV, or Party for Freedom, talks to the media after a meeting with speaker of the House Vera Bergkamp, two days after Wilders won the most votes in a general election, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Mike Corder, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 6:55 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 7:56 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch election winner Geert Wilders tapped a former minister from the center-left Labor Party to investigate possible coalitions Tuesday, a day after the far-right leader’s first choice quit amid fraud allegations.

Ahead of a meeting that confirmed the appointment of Ronald Plasterk as “scout” to hold talks with political leaders about possible coalitions, Wilders also said on social media that his Party for Freedom, or PVV, known for its anti-Islam, anti-migration platform, “is for everyone.”

“The PVV is a broad popular party. The largest in the Netherlands. 2.4 million people voted for us,” Wilders wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said his party represented people of all levels of education as well as “native” Dutch citizens and immigrants, “workers, retirees, young people and the elderly. From the city, the countryside. The PVV is for everyone.”

The president of the lower house of the Dutch parliament, Vera Bergkamp, confirmed that a large majority of party leaders had approved Plasterk as the new scout, saying he has “broad political support.”

Wilders called Plasterk a “creative spirit” with political experience but who is also distanced from the current political scene.

Responding to Wilders’ election victory, Plasterk wrote in a newspaper column over the weekend that it was “very healthy for a democracy that there is sometimes a changing of the guard.”

He added that the center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, whose new leader has said the party will not join the next coalition, should sit down for talks with Wilders’ PVV and two other political winners — the New Social Contract and Farmer Citizen Movement — to discuss a possible four-party government.

The VVD has led the last four coalitions and is the party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, but lost 10 of its seats in the lower house of parliament at the Nov. 22 election.

Talks between Plasterk and party leaders will begin almost immediately. He is expected to present a report to newly-elected lawmakers early next month for a debate set to be on Dec. 7.

That will likely usher in the next phase of the coalition formation process when potential partners meet to discuss whether they can agree on a package of policies for the coming four-year parliamentary term.

Mike Corder, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

25m ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

12h ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

2h ago

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

8h ago

Top Stories

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

25m ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

12h ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

2h ago

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:31
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter

A fire at a city run temporary shelter in North York has claimed the life of one person. Shauna Hunt explains what happened, and speaks with Toronto's fire chief on the investigation.

18h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

18h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

19h ago

More Videos