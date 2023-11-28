Encampment fire reported near Toronto’s Fort York National Historic Site

Toronto police and fire crews are responding to an encampment fire near the city’s Fort York National Historic Site.

Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard and Lake Shore Boulevard West area just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said there are reports that the fire had spread to surrounding trees.

A video shared on X shows a fire near the Fort York National Historic Site.

The City of Toronto currently has the incident listed as an encampment fire, with crews dispatched to the Fleet Street and Angelique Street area at around 5:40 p.m.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.