MONTREAL — Four large Quebec public sector unions say they will strike for a week in December in an effort to accelerate contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The four unions, who are negotiating together as a common front, say their 420,000 members will walk off the job from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14 if a deal isn’t reached before then.

The unions represent the majority of Quebec’s elementary and high school teachers, as well as education support staff and a range of workers in the health-care system, including patient care aides and laboratory technicians.

Workers represented by the four unions were on strike for three days last week and for a single day earlier in the month.

The unions say the December strike will be the last temporary strike before their members begin an unlimited strike.

A separate Quebec teachers union with more than 66,000 members began an unlimited strike last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press