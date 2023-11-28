France to ban smoking on beaches as it seeks to avoid 75,000 tobacco-related deaths per year

FILE - A man stubs out a cigarette in a public ashtray in Paris, France, on Oct. 1, 2015. France will ban smoking on all beaches, public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan detailed by the health minister on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 6:38 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 6:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — France will ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister on Tuesday.

Tobacco products cause 75,000 avoidable deaths a year in France, Minister of Health and Prevention Aurélien Rousseau said on BFM television. The government will introduce legislation at the start of next year to enlarge the scope of places where fines can be levied for smoking, he said.

“Beaches, parks, around schools -– lots of places had started these experiments and now, it’s true, we’re heading to a general rule to show our determination,” he said.

Legislators also intend to outlaw single-use disposable e-cigarettes, with an initial vote on a draft law to ban them expected in the National Assembly next month.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

26m ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

12h ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

2h ago

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

8h ago

Top Stories

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

26m ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

12h ago

Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Israel and Hamas extend truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing...

2h ago

1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought
1 man injured in North York shooting, suspects sought

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in North York on Monday night. Toronto police were called to the Grandravine Drive and Jane Street area just before 9 p.m. for reports of multiple...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

14h ago

2:31
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter

A fire at a city run temporary shelter in North York has claimed the life of one person. Shauna Hunt explains what happened, and speaks with Toronto's fire chief on the investigation.

18h ago

4:37
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto
'Historic' deal could unlock billions in funding for Toronto

A new deal has been announced between the provincial government and the city of Toronto. As Mark Mcallister explains, the deal will see billions of dollars in funding unlocked over the next decade.

18h ago

1:21
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP
Ontario and Toronto reach deal to upload Gardiner and DVP

The province of Ontario will be uploading the costs of the Gardiner Expressway and the DVP in a new deal with the City of Toronto. The details were unveiled in a joint news conference with Premier Doug Ford and Mayor Olivia Chow.

19h ago

More Videos