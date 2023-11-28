In the news today: Truce extended in Gaza, raising hopes for further extensions

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Israel and Hamas extend truce, agree to free more hostages and prisoners

More humanitarian aid is expected to flow into Gaza over the next two days after Israel and Hamas extended a four-day ceasefire that was set to expire last night.

The original truce allowed hundreds of trucks to deliver desperately needed food, water and medical supplies to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have endured weeks of Israeli siege and bombardment.

During that time, Hamas freed 50 Israeli hostages from the roughly 240 hostages captured in the militant group’s October 7th attack in southern Israel.

And so far, 150 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons in exchange.

Defence continues its case in convoy trial

Defence lawyers representing two high-profile “Freedom Convoy” organizers are expected to present more new evidence today as they lay out their case.

Eric Granger, a lawyer for Tamara Lich, shared a chronological summary of her public statements and communication with co-accused Chris Barber on Monday in court.

Granger says there is no direct evidence linking his client to any unlawful activities that took place during the protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for three weeks early last year.

MPs set to debate Canada-Ukraine trade deal

A committee of MPs is expected to begin clause-by-clause study today of a bill that implements an update to the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement, following a decision by the federal Tories to vote against the legislation.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has defended his party’s move as mounting opposition to language that promotes carbon pricing, rather than rejecting a trade deal with Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion since early last year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet have rejected Poilievre’s explanation and instead accused the Tories of following in the footsteps of some U.S. Republicans, who are signalling less support for assisting the Ukrainian war effort.

A divided front? Canada’s complicated COP28 image

Canada’s image at the world’s signature climate negotiations could be complicated by infighting, some observers fear, as two of the federal government’s ardent critics at the provincial level look to capture attention at the United Nations climate summit known as COP28.

But others say tensions between the federal government and the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan, two provincial leaders who have confirmed their attendance at the conference, could take a back seat at the summit.

After a summer of record-breaking heat and unprecedented wildfires, world leaders will gather Thursday for two weeks of climate change negotiations in Dubai.

Sentencing expected today in incel terror case

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee is expected to be sentenced today.

The man, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time of the attack, pleaded guilty last year to murder and attempted murder in the February 2020 stabbing that killed 24-year-old Ashley Noelle Arzaga and seriously injured a woman identified only by the initials J.C.

In June, Justice Sukhail Akhtar ruled that the stabbing amounted to an act of terrorism due to its links to so-called “incel” ideology, which stands for “involuntary celibate,” a fringe internet subculture dominated by men who blame women for their lack of sexual relations.

Gov’t impersonation a top financial scam: Interac

A new Interac survey finds government impersonation is one of the biggest financial scams plaguing people across Canada.

Forty-two per cent of survey respondents say they’ve dealt with scammers pretending to be representatives of official government institutions.

That’s followed by 41 per cent facing phishing scams and 33 per cent indicating they have dealt with fake banking, credit card and online account scams.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press