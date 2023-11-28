Judge enters $120M order against former owner of failed Michigan dam

By Ed White, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 6:20 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 6:26 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — The former owner of a Michigan dam is on the hook for roughly $120 million sought by the state for environmental damage when the structure failed after days of rain in 2020, a judge said.

But it’s not known how the state will ever collect: Lee Mueller has filed for bankruptcy protection in Nevada.

“There isn’t that kind of money anywhere,” Mueller’s attorney, Troy Fox, said Tuesday.

After three days of rain, the Edenville Dam collapsed in May 2020, releasing a torrent that overtopped the downstream Sanford Dam and flooded the city of Midland, located about 128 miles (206.00 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. Thousands of people were temporarily evacuated and 150 homes were destroyed.

Wixom Lake, a reservoir behind the Edenville Dam, disappeared.

U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney on Monday granted the state’s request for a $120 million judgment against Mueller, who didn’t contest it. The state said much of that amount is related to damage to fisheries and the ecosystem for mussels.

The state insists that the Edenville Dam collapsed as a result of poor maintenance and a lack of critical repairs.

“The failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams caused impacts that were devastating but avoidable,” said Phil Roos, director of the state environment agency.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asked experts to study what happened at the Edenville and Sanford dams. The 2022 report said failure was “foreseeable and preventable” but could not be “attributed to any one individual, group or organization.”

Separately, the state is facing a flood of litigation from affected property owners. They accuse regulators of making decisions that contributed to the disaster, including setting higher water levels in Wixom Lake.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Ed White, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site
Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site

Toronto police and fire crews are responding to an encampment fire near the city's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard and Lake...

15m ago

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

3h ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

4h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

1h ago

Top Stories

Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site
Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site

Toronto police and fire crews are responding to an encampment fire near the city's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard and Lake...

15m ago

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

3h ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

4h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.

23h ago

2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more
3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.
2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.
2:40
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union
Hospital row lane restrictions could impact emergency services: paramedics union

The union representing Toronto's paramedics is warning road restrictions on University Avenue for infrastructure upgrades will have a detrimental impact on emergency services. Tina Yazdani reports. 
More Videos