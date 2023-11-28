Kansas unveiled a new blue and gold license plate. People hated it and now it’s back to square one

This art illustration from the Kansas Department of Revenue, provided on Tuesday, Nov. 28. 2023, shows the design for a new, standard vehicle license plate that the state had planned to start issuing in March 2024. Criticism of the design has prompted Gov. Laura Kelly to halt its production and promise a public vote on several possible designs. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)

By John Hanna, The Associated Press

Posted November 28, 2023 2:23 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 3:13 pm.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has had enough problems with some outsiders seeing it as flyover country, so perhaps it didn’t need a new license plate that many people saw as ugly and drab.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that in response to criticism of a new navy blue and deep gold plate, she had slammed the brakes on its production — only six days after her office unveiled the design. Facing a threat that the Republican-controlled Legislature would intervene, she promised an eventual public vote on several possible designs.

The now-disfavored design, mostly gold with a navy strip across the top, navy numbers and no art. It was a sharp break with the current plate, which is pale blue with navy letters and numbers and features an embossed representation of the state seal, mostly in white. Those plates have deteriorated over the years, and many are difficult for law enforcement to read, according to the state Department of Revenue, which issues them.

Starting in March, motorists would have been required to buy a new plate for 50 cents when they renewed a vehicle’s annual registration. To avoid using the new plate, they would have had to opt for a specialized one and pay an additional $45.

Kelly initially praised the new design as promoting the state’s optimism. The bottom featured the first half of the state motto, “To the stars,” in navy blue script.

The second half of the motto is, “through difficulties,” perhaps an apt description of the opposition she would immediately face after introducing the plate, despite her administration’s professed good intentions.

Kris Kobach, the state’s Republican attorney general, tweeted that the design closely resembled a New York plate known as “Empire Gold.” A driver quoted by Fox4 television in Kansas City was reminded of the black and gold colors of the University of Missouri, once the arch-nemesis of the University of Kansas in a tame version of the states’ border fighting before and during the Civil War.

With legislators set to reconvene in January, Republicans were prepared to mandate a pause and public comment. Lawmakers earlier this year authorized spending up to $9.8 million on producing new plates, and tapping leftover federal coronavirus pandemic relief dollars to cover much of the cost.

Even a Democratic legislator responded to the new design by tweeting, “Absolutely not.” The Kansas Reflector’s opinion editor deemed it “ugly as sin” in a column under a headline calling it “slapdash and dull.”

And dull isn’t good for a state long associated in the popular mind with the drab-looking, black and white parts of the classic movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” its sometimes spectacular prairie vistas notwithstanding.

“I’ve heard you loud and clear,” Kelly said in a statement issued Tuesday by her office. “Elected officials should be responsive to their constituents.”

John Hanna, The Associated Press

