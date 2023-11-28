Liberals say pharmacare bill unlikely to pass this year, despite promise to NDP

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Karina Gould rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Government House leader Karina Gould warned Tuesday the Liberals are unlikely to get a pharmacare bill passed by the end of the year, despite their promise to do so in an agreement with the NDP.

“I don’t think we’re going to get it passed by the end of this year, but we’ll definitely keep working,” Gould said on Parliament Hill. 

The two parties are still hammering out the details of a bill and it’s a “productive” conversation, she added.  

In the end, she said, “I’m quite confident that we’ll land it.”

The supply-and-confidence deal, in which the New Democrats are supporting the Liberals in key House of Commons votes, included a commitment to pass a Canada Pharmacare Act by the end of 2023.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on his way into question period today that the government is “ready to go” on putting forward legislation. 

But he said the government wants to make it happen in concert with the NDP. 

“We’re open to talking with them to try and make sure that it’s as ambitious as we can do, in the right way,” he said.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland released a fall economic statement last week that introduced new guardrails for the size of federal deficits going forward, with little room for new spending until 2027 at the earliest.

Asked whether the government can afford a universal pharmacare program, Trudeau said the Liberals have already taken steps to lower drug prices in the country and “we will continue to work in responsible ways … to make sure that Canadians can afford to stay healthy.”

Peter Julian, the NDP House leader, said the New Democrats are still hoping that a pharmacare bill can be introduced, if not passed, before the House rises in mid-December.

“But the reality is that the government needs more time,” he said.

He called the discussions with the Liberals “ongoing and constructive.” 

Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site
Encampment fire reported near Toronto's Fort York National Historic Site

Toronto police and fire crews are responding to an encampment fire near the city's Fort York National Historic Site. Authorities received multiple reports of a fire in the Fort York Boulevard and Lake...

17m ago

Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York
Man, 92, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in North York

A 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at a North York plaza on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to a plaza parking lot in the area of Keele...

3h ago

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years. The man, who cannot be identified...

4h ago

York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement
York U group calls for reinstatement of employees charged in Toronto Indigo defacement

A group of faculty, staff and students at York University is calling for the reinstatement of three university employees who they say were suspended after police laid charges in the defacement of an Indigo...

1h ago

