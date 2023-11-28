Liz Rodbell to take over as president and CEO of Hudson’s Bay

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay says Liz Rodbell will take over as president and CEO of the company, returning to the helm after serving as president from 2013 to 2017.

The Canadian retail arm of Hudson’s Bay Co. says the move is effective Friday, with Rodbell succeeding Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, who is stepping down from her role as president to pursue another opportunity. No CEO was appointed during Hwang-Judiesch’s time as president, which began after former president and CEO Iain Nairn retired in January.

Hudson’s Bay Co. governor and executive chairman Richard Baker says Rodbell is expected to drive the continued transformation of Hudson’s Bay.

In a press release, the company also highlighted Rodbell’s “strategic oversight and impact on the overall business” while in her preceding role as chief merchant, adding she “brings a wealth of industry expertise to the role, with strongly established vendor relationships.”

Rodbell says her focus will be on ensuring Hudson’s Bay has “the most relevant assortment, strong brand partners, and an overall experience that is inspiring and relevant to our shoppers.”

The company says Michael Culhane has also been appointed chief operating and financial officer of Hudson’s Bay after serving as chief financial officer of Hudson’s Bay Co. LP since 2020.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press