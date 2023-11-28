updated

Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison

The Superior Court of Justice at 361 University Ave. on July 11, 2019. CITYNEWS/George Joseph

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2023 10:31 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 10:59 am.

A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The man, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time of the attack, has also been sentenced to three years behind bars for attempted murder, to be served concurrently.

He pleaded guilty last year to first-degree murder and attempted murder in the February 2020 stabbing that killed 24-year-old Ashley Noelle Arzaga and seriously injured a woman identified only by the initials J.C.

In June, Justice Sukhail Akhtar ruled that the stabbing amounted to an act of terrorism due to its links to so-called incel” ideology, which stands for involuntary celibate,” a fringe internet subculture dominated by men who blame women for their lack of sexual relations.

It’s believed to be the first time in Canada that a court has made a finding of incel-motivated terrorist activity.

Prosecutors wanted him sentenced as an adult, noting he was six months shy of turning 18 at the time and meticulously researched, planned and made choices surrounding the attack that reflected adult thoughts and actions. They also argued he has shown no remorse.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

1h ago

Toronto woman wanted for allegedly using fake ID to access victims' bank, wireless accounts
Toronto woman wanted for allegedly using fake ID to access victims' bank, wireless accounts

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly used fake identification to take over several bank and wireless cellphone accounts. Investigators allege a woman attended a number of wireless...

2h ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

15h ago

Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman
Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a B.C. woman in Markham over the weekend. York Regional Police officers responded to a residence on Gillingham Avenue, near...

49m ago

Top Stories

Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA
Biting wind chill to make for coldest day of the season so far in Toronto, GTA

GTA residents who've held out on unpacking the winter gear will need to finally break out the toques, mittens and parkas on what will likely be the coldest day of the season so far. The temperature...

1h ago

Toronto woman wanted for allegedly using fake ID to access victims' bank, wireless accounts
Toronto woman wanted for allegedly using fake ID to access victims' bank, wireless accounts

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly used fake identification to take over several bank and wireless cellphone accounts. Investigators allege a woman attended a number of wireless...

2h ago

Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes, but no similar plan in Toronto yet

The City of Peterborough converted a municipal parking lot into a 50-unit modular home complex supported with various wraparound services.

15h ago

Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman
Markham man charged with murder in death of B.C. woman

A 34-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a B.C. woman in Markham over the weekend. York Regional Police officers responded to a residence on Gillingham Avenue, near...

49m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week
Regions north of Toronto to see snow this week

Traditional snowbelt regions will get a taste of winter, but Toronto will escape a major snowfall event, with only a light dusting expected by midweek. Here's what to expect in the long-term forecast.

15h ago

2:00
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive
Leafs' star turns viral moment into a positive

Leafs' star William Nylander had a photo of him riding the subway to a game go viral. Just a few weeks later he is now staring in a commercial on the subway. CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn has more

16h ago

3:02
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness
Peterborough builds 50 transitional tiny homes in response to homelessness

The City of Peterborough is about to open 50 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness. Could Toronto see similar homes? Nick Westoll reports.

16h ago

2:56
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province
'New Deal' for Toronto involves uploading highways to the province

The Gardiner Expressway and DVP will soon become the responsibility of the province, to help the city with long-term financial pressures. With that, the Ford government will move ahead with its plans for Ontario Place. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

2:31
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter
One person killed in fire at North York city-run shelter

A fire at a city run temporary shelter in North York has claimed the life of one person. Shauna Hunt explains what happened, and speaks with Toronto's fire chief on the investigation.

21h ago

More Videos