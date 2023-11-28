Memorial event to honour Quebec singer Karl Tremblay of Les Cowboys Fringants

A photo and flowers are shown on the stage during an event paying tribute to the late Karl Trembly, lead singer with Les Cowboys Fringants, in Montreal, Tuesday, November 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2023 7:38 pm.

Last Updated November 28, 2023 7:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Thousands of Quebecers are gathering at Montreal’s Bell Centre to pay tribute to folk-rock singer Karl Tremblay, whose band Les Cowboys Fringants has been a beloved fixture of the province’s music scene for more than two decades.

Tremblay died earlier this month at age 47 after a long bout with prostate cancer, prompting an outpouring of grief and affection from across the province.

Premier François Legault offered a national funeral to Tremblay’s family, which includes his partner and bandmate Marie-Annick Lépine as well as two daughters.  

Legault told reporters outside the Bell Centre today that Tremblay’s music united Quebecers, who recognized themselves in Les Cowboys Fringants’ songs.

He said the lead singer’s death created an incredible “wave of love and sadness” from fans, many of whom felt like they’d lost a member of their own family.

The flag at the Quebec legislature was lowered to half-mast today, and legislature members held a moment of silence in Tremblay’s honour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

